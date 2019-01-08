PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 36-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting that happened in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon.
Officer Consider Vosu responded to a home in the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street. A 911 caller reported that a man was outside and would not leave the property.
Desmond Pescaia lives in the home and told FOX 12 the suspect started pounding on his door at around 2 p.m. The stranger asked for water, which Pescaia gave to him, but the man then refused to leave, asked to come inside and claimed someone was trying to kill him.
Officer Vosu arrived to the scene and located the suspect, identified as Andre C. Gladen. Gladen then went into the home without permission.
Investigators said based on witness statements and physical evidence, Officer Vosu deployed his Taser, but detectives believe the Taser was not effective and Officer Vosu then fired his duty firearm.
Gladen was provided medical aid at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Officer said Gladen "died of injuries suffered as a result of gunshot injuries."
Toxicology results are still pending.
During an investigation, a knife was found inside the home and seized as evidence.
Pescaia told FOX 12 the suspect rushed the officer with the knife. Pescaia also said the officer’s actions saved both their lives.
Officer Vosu is on standard, paid administrative leave during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov.
