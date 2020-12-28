PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the man who died after being shot in the Lloyd District on Christmas Day.
On Friday, at about 8:48 a.m., officers responded to the report of an assault with a weapon in an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found two people had been shot.
Police said Jaron Weeks, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Weeks died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
The second victim is still recovering from their injuries. Police said they are not being identified at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
