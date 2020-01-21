Portland police identify ‘dangerous’ suspect still sought for randomly stabbing off-duty firefighter

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified the man they say stabbed an off-duty firefighter at a Portland bar on Saturday night.
Portland police said Tuesday morning that thanks to multiple tips from the public, they identified the stabbing suspect as Carroll McClendon.
McClendon is described as a 30-year-old black man who is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Police said that detectives believe McClendon does not have a fixed home address but is most often downtown or in Portland’s inner southeast neighborhoods.
McClendon is suspected of randomly stabbing an off-duty Portland firefighter around 8 p.m. Saturday at Kingston Sports Bar & Grill near Providence Park.
Witnesses described hearing people screaming in the front corner of the restaurant. They said the victim was sitting in a booth right up against the window, when a knife-wielding man went inside the business and stabbed the victim in the chest area.
In the surveillance video the bar provided FOX 12, McClendon can be seen walking by the window of the bar making some kind of gesture at the victim. The two appear to make eye contact as the suspect walks by, but the suspect returns, goes into the restaurant, and confronts the off-duty firefighter.
As the off-duty firefighter pushes McClendon against the wall, he appears to stab the victim multiple times.
Police said McClendon left the scene before officers arrived. He remains at large and police said he “should be considered dangerous and is likely armed with a knife.”
The victim has been released from the hospital and has not been identified.
Anyone who sees McClendon or knows of his location is cautioned not to approach him and asked to call 911 immediately.
Police are wanting to know a description of his clothing, his current location, and his direction of travel if applicable.
FOX 12 found that MCClendon has a lengthy criminal history since 2015. He has faced past charges of assault, harassment, menacing and theft.
