Portland police identify man found dead in trunk of burning car

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a man found dead in the trunk of a burning car in north Portland.
Firefighters found the body in a white 2003 Chevy Impala Wednesday just after 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive. The Impala was on fire, and firefighters were trying to control the flames, Portland Fire & Rescue said.
Police on Thursday identified the body as 27-year-old Andrew P. Hathaway.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office says Hathaway died of homicidal violence. Based on current information, police do not believe there is danger to anyone in the community.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. Detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone who saw a 2003 white Chevrolet Impala in the area of the 6200 block of North Marine Drive on Wednesday or has information about this case should contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-9786 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.