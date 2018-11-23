Portland police identify man who died after welfare check near PSU

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified a 52-year-old man who died after he was taken into custody near Portland State University.
Authorities say Richard A. Barry had a medical event and died Thursday night.
Barry was hospitalied after police say he was reportedly yelling and running in the streets.
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau and the Portland State University Department responded just before 8:20 p.m. to perform a welfare check on Barry near Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Mill Street.
PSU officers initially responded and called Portland police to help after Barry reportedly struggled with the officers.
Portland police officers helped restrain Barry and called an ambulance to the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office began an autopsy Friday morning and will work to determine the manner and cause of Barry’s death.
Portland police Friday evening also identified the officers involved in the response.
James DeAnda is a one-year veteran with the bureau. Jared Abby has been with the bureau for a year and 11 months. The officers will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation has been completed and reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney.
Police said the bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, as part of PPB’s use of force review process.
Under PSU policy, the four responding campus officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. PSU said it is cooperating with PPB in the incident investigation.
Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
