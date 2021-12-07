PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the officer who shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect Monday, leading to a seven-hour shutdown of I-5 in North Portland.

The officer, John Hughes, is a 17-year veteran of the department, the PPB said in a release Tuesday. Per department protocol, Hughes will be interviewed within 48 hours of the shooting and be placed on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation.

On Monday around 9:30 a.m., the PPB said officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland where a suspect had stolen a vehicle. From there, the man reportedly stole more vehicles while armed. One of those carjackings happened at the Hyatt Regency Portland At The Oregon Convention Center when a valet was parking a vehicle.

Police said they found the suspect around 10 a.m. and were following him when he drove the wrong direction onto I-5 South near Rosa Parks Way and tried to carjack another person. The suspect shot someone in that vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

At some point after the suspect shot someone, Hughes shot and killed him on I-5. Police have not released any additional information as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.