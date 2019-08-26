PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police identified 38-year-old Christopher Hall as the suspect accused of holding a woman at knifepoint, after trying to break into a church and later threatening officers and other passersbys with a heavy chain and padlock on Sunday.
Hall faces attempted murder charges, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping and theft, among other crimes.
Officers said he took the woman hostage near a McDonald’s off West Burnside and Northwest 19th Avenue.
According to police, Hall dropped the knife and attempted to run after police confronted him with guns drawn.
A Good Samaritan helped police take the suspect into custody.
Police said the woman did not require medical care.
The incident started a couple blocks away at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
“I just saw in his eyes that he was looking for trouble,” said church caretaker Michael Metzner.
Metzner said he was in the church’s back garden area, taking a break, when a man came up through the back gate –ignored his trespassing warnings -- and tried to break in through the back door before stealing a chain and padlock off the church’s fence and coming inside through the front doors.
The church’s assistant facilities manager called 911.
“He wasn’t violent with anybody inside,” said Jim Hebert. “He was just talking a lot of nonsense and kind of getting in people’s faces.”
Looking back, Metzner feels grateful police responded so quickly and that nobody was hurt.
“Evidently he had a knife on him,” Metzner said. “We had a bunch of kids here auditioning for singing.”
Hebert added, “I saw a lot of cops roll up and he started swinging that chain around them though and at that point. He took off running and probably a dozen cop cars chased him down.”
Officers said Hall then pulled out the knife, took a woman hostage, but then tried to take off again after officers drew their firearms.
Police said Hall was tased at some point before a Good Samaritan helped officers take him into custody.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
