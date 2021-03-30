PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have released the identities of the women killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 last Thursday.
On March 25, at around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a wrong-way driver on I-84 after multiple callers said they saw a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate in northeast Portland.
Shortly after, callers reported a crash on I-84 near the I-205 interchange.
Police said investigators determined that Inna Danilovna Bosovik, 36, of Portland, was driving a BMW SUV the wrong way and collided with an Acura SUV driven by Susan Kay Sturdavant, 65, of Gresham.
Both Bosovik and Sturdavant were pronounced dead at the scene.
Eastbound I-84 was closed for several hours after the crash.
No further details have been released at this time. Police said additional information will be released at the direction of the Major Crash Team.
