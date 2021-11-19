PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police have identified two people wanted for the attempted murder of two officers in northeast Portland.
Police say 27-year-old Christian Fitz-Henry fired a gun at the officers last Saturday and that 27-year-old Alicia Misner was driving the stolen car they were in. Both are also wanted on warrants in other cases.
The shooting happened near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police say they tried to pull over the car, then popped the tires with spike strips.
Investigators say Fitz-Henry and Misner got out and ran into the neighborhood while firing gunshots. No officers were hurt but at least one of those bullets hit a patrol car.
Neighbors were told to shelter in place for hours, but police did not find either suspect.
Both are to be considered armed and dangerous and represent a threat to the public and law enforcement. If anyone spots either suspect, do not approach them, and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either suspect should call Detective Joe Corona at (503)823-0508 joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at (503)823-1040 jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov. Reference case number 21-318162.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.