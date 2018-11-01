Portland police identify Vancouver man shot twice during car chase

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified a man shot twice during a car chase that ended an officer-involved shooting last month.
Jason Leo Hansen, 29, of Vancouver, was shot Oct. 19 after leading law enforcement on a car chase that started in Happy Valley.
Hansen is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. Once released from the hospital, police say Hansen will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The chase last month started in the Johnson Creek Fred Meyer parking lot and involved Portland police officers and deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Hansen sped away when they approached him and later crashed and fled on foot in the area of Southeast 89th Avenue and Gray Street.
Portland police joined the chase when the car crossed into city limits. A woman in the car after the crash did not try to run away and was arrested, law enforcement said.
Deputies, officers and police dogs searched for Hansen and found him near the crash scene. Shots were fired and Hansen was hit twice, police said.
During the response, a Portland police officer with bit by a police dog. The officer was treated at a hospital and later released.
It was not immediately clear what charges Hansen will be facing when he is released from the hospital.
