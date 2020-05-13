PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is increasing patrols to deal with an uptick in crime in Old Town and the Pearl District, after complaints from property owners and businesses.
The four-week mission will feature what the bureau calls "high visibility patrols," with eight dedicated officers on foot, on bikes, and in cars, with the hopes that they can discourage criminal activity.
"We’re hearing things about them not feeling safe, about them feeling intimidated," Lt. Jake Jensen, who works out of PPB's Central Precinct, said. "About showing up to work and finding things like urine and feces in their doorways."
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers have seen bigger homeless camps in the area, in places they normally wouldn't be, along with an uptick in property crimes like commercial burglaries.
David Potts, a member of the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association, said he and other homeowners in southeast Portland have also seen an increase in the size of encampments there, particularly along the I-205 multi-use path.
"When the camps get bigger, in the past at least, it’s gotten more dangerous for residents to even walk by," Potts said. "There tends to be infiltration into the neighborhoods. And just petty theft. Property crimes."
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Portland has raised the threshold for campsite cleanings, with only sites that pose a significant public health and safety risk being asked to move.
Waaah, I really feel sorry for these people. They live in an area that used to contain thousands of good paying jobs. Now it's a bunch of overpriced condos and apartments. Portland sold out it's old guard citizens and brought in a bunch of losers. Now they whine. They can shove it.
Portland continuing to reap what it sows by allowing vagrant bum thugs to roam the streets freely with zero consequences. The illegal camping around the city is absolutely embarrassing for this once great city. The amount of graffiti and trash around town is appalling. How do liberals keep a straight face when they look around at all the crime and trash and think everything is ok??? Terrible infrastructure and arguably the worst public school system in the country. Portland was never perfect but I've never seen it so trashy and nasty as I see it today. Wheeler, Kafoury and co should be ashamed of themselves. They care more about thugs than hard working people.
Portland was never great, but it was OK up until the mid 1970's, when it started changing for the worse.
