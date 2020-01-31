PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers will be stepping up patrols near all city schools while they investigate two reported cases of kids being approached by strangers over the past week.
In both incidents, which investigators don’t believe are related, the strangers encouraged kids to get into their cars, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The first reported incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in front of Kelly Elementary near Southeast 89th Avenue and Cooper Street.
There, police say a 9-year-old girl told them two men approached her in a white van. She said the passenger offered her candy and a ride.
The girl was able to run to a home nearby and get help, according to officers, while the van drove off.
“I was surprised actually, yeah,” said resident Reagan Ellis. “We don’t hear stories like that in the neighborhood.”
JUST IN-> @PortlandPolice stepping up patrols near city schools following two reported attempted child luring incidents this week. One was in SE on Tuesday. The other was in SW on Wednesday. #StrangerDanger #TalkWithYourKids pic.twitter.com/6pGSCkuKNX— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 1, 2020
Police say the girl described the van as having no rear windows. The driver was black and the passenger was white, officers say the girl reported.
Paul Nguyen, who lives across the street from Kelly Elementary, said he was concerned to hear of the reports because has multiple kids that walk to school.
“It’s all very scary, you know?” Nguyen said.
Nguyen said he also encourages his children to always stick together and never talk to people they don’t know.
“We have the oldest son come pick them up - just walk them across the street,” Nguyen said.
On Wednesday, police said a second attempted luring was reported just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Skyline Boulevard and Highway 26.
In that case, a 14-year-old girl reported a woman tried to get the teen to come closer to her car – but instead, the girl ran to get help.
Workers at a nearby Starbucks told FOX 12 the teenager rushed in to the business to call 911 and was in hysterics.
In the second case, police said the car was reported to be a black four-door sedan. The female driver was white and believed to be in her 30s.
Officers told FOX 12 the two young girls in each case did the right thing; they ran away and got help immediately. Now, they’re reminding parents to encourage their kids not to walk to or from school alone and to always be aware of their surroundings.
Police said no arrests have been made in either of the cases so far.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.