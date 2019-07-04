PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are increasing patrols at Broughton Beach Thursday as it's expected to get busy with people celebrating the Fourth of July.
FOX 12 found a few people who were out early Thursday setting up for a day in the sun to celebrate the holiday.
"I'm starting the morning off by flying a kite, and we're celebrating my birthday and the Fourth," said Amanda Guthu.
Officers with Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct will be on the beach too, making sure everyone follows the rules of the beach.
The rules include no fireworks of any kind on the boat ramp, in the parking lot, and on the beach.
The increased presence is also bringing peace of mind to some beachgoers after a deadly shooting at the beach in mid-June.
On Wednesday, police released new images from the night of the shooting. The photos show the crowd scattering when 27-year-old Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse was shot and killed.
Police said the shooter took off with a group of people, and he's still on the loose.
"I'm surprised because I only live like 20 minutes from here, and I come here pretty often. This is my third or fourth time here this summer, so I'm surprised I hadn't heard anything about it at all. It seems pretty safe every time I've been here, so it's pretty shocking that happened," Guthu said.
Police hope their increased presence will ensure everyone has a fun and safe Fourth of July.
