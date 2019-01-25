PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a reported shooting in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Officers rushed to the scene near Northeast Irving Street and Northeast 75th Avenue but found no suspects or victims. Officers canvassed the area and found evidence of gunfire and say a parked car was hit by gunfire.
The Portland Police Bureau says no injuries believed to be connected to the shooting have been reported at area hospitals.
A car was reported to have sped out of the area after the shooting.
The Gun Violence Response Team and criminalists with Forensic Evidence Division continue to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video of it is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
