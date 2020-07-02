PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the St. Johns neighborhood on Thursday.
Police responded to the shooting in the 8700 block of North Swenson Street at approximately 2:41 p.m. A 911 caller had said the suspect who had fired the gun had left the scene and was heading eastbound.
When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had left the scene with another person.
While searching the are for the suspect, officers reportedly heard a single gunshot, police said. It’s unclear if the gunshot was intended to harm the officer or not.
During the search the victim called 911 and said they were not harmed and that they knew the suspect.
Police said the suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.
There is not threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
