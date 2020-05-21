PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- FOX 12 is working to get more information about a police investigation at a Southeast Portland home Wednesday.
Police aren’t sharing any details, but a public records search of the address shows the house belongs to a man who was arrested two weeks ago and is the suspect in a murder from two decades ago.
In July 1999, 42-year-old Mark Dribin disappeared.
Investigators found evidence at his home leading them to believe he’d been killed, but they didn’t find his body and they weren’t able to identify DNA samples.
For two decades the case went unsolved.
Then last year Portland Police reopened the case and submitted the DNA evidence for analysis. And on May 4 of this year, US Marshals arrested Christopher Lovrien for Dribin’s murder.
"The burden of this, the memory of this, the scarring or I don’t know what you would call it, has been with me for twenty years and I was very much interested in having something resolved in the matter whether find the suspect or find his body or something," Ron Shirrell said.
He said he was doing work at Dribin’s house that summer and has wondered what happened to him ever since.
Fast forward to Wednesday, he said he was passing by when he saw the police activity on Southeast Foster and realized there could be a connection.
A public records search shows the address is Lovrien’s.
Portland Police have only told us this is an ongoing investigation with no risk to the community.
Several neighbors tell us police were there Tuesday with shovels and flood lights.
"I want them to find the right person who did this and I want closure to it, I want to know if Mark has been there for twenty years in a secret grave," Shirrell said. "I'd like to know if the fellow who lived here is responsible for his death and I'd like to see him receive his punishment as a result if he’s guilty."
Lovrien is facing murder in the second degree.
His trial is set to begin on June 15.
