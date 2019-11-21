PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
The man was shot in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers. He arrived at the hospital around 1:15 p.m.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred near the 9200 block of Southeast Flavel Street near a camp about an hour before officers were dispatched.
Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating and have not identified any suspects.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Joe Corona at 503-823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mike Jones at 503-823-0508 or Michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.