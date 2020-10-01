PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in solving a shooting that injured at least one person.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a Portland hospital after a gunshot wound victim walked in for treatment.
His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Police said the victim would not give specific details about how he was shot. It is not known where or when the shooting took place.
Officers have not located a crime scene and no arrests have been made.
Police released no other details.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.