PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating an apparent shooting after they say a person found a bullet in their bed.
Luckily, nobody was hurt but it may have been quite the close call.
Just after 12 a.m. police responded to Southeast Ash Street, where they said a caller reported finding a bullet on their bed.
Officers said that caller said the bullet came through a wall.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who said it was her pregnant neighbor who made the disturbing discovery.
“I would be scared. I would be very scared, honestly. That’s why most of us are trying to move up out of here,” Arielle Rogers said. “I just wish the shootings over here would stop honestly. A lot of us have kids around here.”
Police said they tried to talk to a man they believe may have been involved but he took off and they haven’t been able to track him down.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team has now taken over the investigation.
It comes as that team is already looking into a string of recent shootings that police have said they believe are connected to gangs.
The circumstances of this apparent shooting; however, remain under investigation.
