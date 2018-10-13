PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a bias crime after three suspects made derogatory comments to a victim about their sexual orientation and gender.
Around 2 a.m. police responded to Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Ash Street on a report of a disturbance.
During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was smoking a cigarette near Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Ash Street when the victim was approached by three men.
Police said the suspects made derogatory comments about the victim's sexual orientation and gender identity. Then, one of the suspects threw an empty aluminum can at the victim's head and a fight followed.
The suspect then broke the windshield of the victim's car, according to police.
Police said the victim got into their car and drove to Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Davis Street to wait for officers.
Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects.
The suspects were described as three white men in their twenties, according to police.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
Based on information learned investigators said they believe this may be a bias crime related to the person's sexual orientation and gender identity.
Anyone with information, including video surveillance footage, of the incident should contact the Detective Divisions Bias Crime Detail Detective at 503-823-0479.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.