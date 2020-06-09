PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say they are investigating an incident involving protesters and a driver that occurred Monday evening.
On Monday, protesters marched from Revolution Hall to the Alberta Arts District through city streets. At one point, protesters left city streets and marched along Interstate 84.
Portland police say they didn't know about the move, but one of the organizers told FOX 12 that they had planned it.
The protesters marched on the interstate from the exit on Northeast 16th and Northeast Irving to the next exit on Northeast 33rd.
FOX 12 obtained video that shows a pickup truck going past a stream of slow moving vehicles. The pickup truck was moving so fast that the trailer dragged.
The video appears to show the pickup truck swiping a car. Then a crash can be heard, but is not seen.
Police told FOX 12 that they are investigating a confrontation between a driver and protesters, but haven't said if that incident is connected to the one caught on camera or another. No further information has been released by police.
Police said as far as they know no one got hurt during the march along I-84.
Once protesters left I-84, they continued to the Alberta Arts District, where they listened to speakers. Afterwards, protesters made their way back to Revolution Hall.
A spokesperson for ODOT said Monday night's march on I-84 was "panic time." ODOT says their primary mission was to make sure no one got hurt and quickly shut down ramps to keep drivers off I-84.
Anyone with information about the confrontation between a driver and protesters, or the incident caught on camera, should reach out to Portland police.
The story reads: "Marched along Interstate 84". Let's get this right. They were not walking along Interstate 84 they completely blocked Interstate 84. This shows the Media is at much at fault as the idiots that were blocking the Interstate. The authorities should not have tolerated this and cleared the Interstate by whatever means it would take.
