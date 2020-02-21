PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a noose that was found at Benson High School.
School resource officers responded to the school in northeast Portland at 9:17 a.m. Friday.
The noose was first discovered by a maintenance employee in a secure area inside the school. Officers said it was not in view of students.
Officers consulted with the Portland Police Bureau’s bias crimes detectives, but no further details were released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333 and reference case 20-60092.
“The Bureau investigates all reports of bias-motivated crimes and encourages any member of our community who is the victim of such crime to contact law enforcement,” according to a PPB statement.
A similar situation was reported at Chapman Elementary School in northwest Portland last year. In that case, police determined that no crime had been committed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
