Portland police investigating reports of street racers blocking upper deck of Fremont Bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating reports of street racers blocking the upper deck of the Fremont Bridge on Sunday night.
The Portland Police Bureau received numerous calls regarding a large group of drivers blocking southbound Interstate 405 on the bridge at around 8:15 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene, but they said the drivers were no longer there.
Over the next few hours, police received additional reports of street racing in various locations, mostly in north and northeast Portland.
No arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.
Viewers contacted FOX 12 regarding video circulating online showing traffic blocked and drivers spinning out on the bridge. Similar incidents have also occurred in the past on the Fremont Bridge.
Anyone with video or information about these activities, including the drivers or vehicles that were involved, is asked to contact the North Precinct Neighborhood Response Team at 503-823-5790 or email Sgt. Jennifer Butcher at Jennifer.Butcher@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.