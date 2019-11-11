PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood that took place Friday.
The investigation indicated that a vehicle was targeted by the suspect or suspects, but several of the bullets fired went into two occupied apartments behind it.
Police said of one the bullets impacted a child's bedroom. No children were in the room at the time and no one was injured.
Detectives are requesting help identifying the suspects in this shooting.
If anyone has information on this shooting, contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov.
