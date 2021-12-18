PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is on the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

PPB said it responded to a shooting just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at North Flint Avenue and North Hancock Street. Officers said they found one person who was shot. They did not know the person's condition.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests or what led up to the shooting. FOX 12 has a reporter on the scene gathering more information.

