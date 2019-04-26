PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired in northeast Portland Friday evening
Officers responded to the 5800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard on the report of a female shot around 7:08 p.m.
When officers arrived, they searched for suspects and victims injured by the reported gunfire.
Officers said they did not find any injured victims and have no reports of anyone arriving at area hospitals with injuries in relation to the shooting.
Police said they did locate evidence of gunfire.
Members with the Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Reduction Team are responding to assist.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact the Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.
