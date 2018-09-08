PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investing a shooting in Old Town on Saturday.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue around 2:57 a.m.
When officers arrived, they searched the area and did not locate any suspects or injured people.
Officers said they did find evidence of gunfire on the sidewalk on Northwest 6th Avenue south of Northwest Flanders Street.
There have been no reports of anyone arriving at Portland hospitals with injuries related to this shooting and there were no reports of property damage.
Anyone who witnessed, possesses video surveillance footage, or information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
