PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in Old Town.
Officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Glisan Street at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
One shooting victim was found at the scene. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A condition update was not provided by police.
No further details were released about this investigation, including possible suspect information.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Bryan Declercque at Bryan.Declercque@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2056; or Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.
