PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in southeast Portland on Friday.
Officers said they responded to the responded to the area near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street around 10:48 p.m.
A caller to 911 reported the driver of a sedan had fired multiple shots at another car, according to police.
Officers said they did not find any suspects after searching the area but they did find evidence of gunfire on Southeast 162nd Avenue south of Southeast Division Street.
There have been no reports of property damage as a result of this shooting, according to police.
There is believed to be no immediate danger to the neighborhood, according to police.
Police said no one suffered injuries or arrived at area hospitals.
Members with the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.