PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in the Woodland neighborhood that left one person injured early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to reports of shots being heard in the area of Northeast Stafford Street and Northeast 11th Avenue just after midnight. When they arrived, they found an injured man. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Investigators determined more than 60 shots were fired during this incident.
Police said they were unable to find the shooting suspect or suspects.
Northeast 11th Avenue was closed between Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Holland Street and has since reopened.
Anyone with information about this shooting, please contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov . Please reference case number is 20-367049.
