PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating shots fired near Eastport Plaza.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 5:59 p.m. Friday.
Officers located evidence of gunfire in the parking lot, but no victims were immediately found.
Lots of bullet casings left at the Eastport Plaza after shots were fired here in broad daylight. @PortlandPolice say to their knowledge, no one was hurt. If you saw anything, please call police. #Fox12 #Portland #Shooting pic.twitter.com/5q8E4azc3h— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) July 27, 2019
Police conducted a traffic stop near Southeast 84th Avenue and Holgate Boulevard and investigators are looking into whether the vehicle is connected with the shots being fired.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-2081 or at Jeffery.pontius@portlandoregon.gov.
