Portland police investigation into sex crimes leads to arrest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one man is under arrest on charges related to a complex and ongoing criminal investigation.
On Wednesday, at about 2:00 p.m., officers with the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) and Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) arrested John Damron III, 34, in the 7300 block of Northeast Columbia Avenue.
Damron was charged with 190 counts including using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, purchasing sex with a minor, luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child and encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.
Portland District Attorney Mike Schmidt released a statement on the case saying law enforcement have identified more than six individual victims as part of their investigation. The ages of the victims range from 14-17 years old. Based on the investigation, law enforcement believes there are multiple unknown victims who have not talked with either police or prosecutors.
To determine whether there are additional victims, the district attorney’s office is releasing the following information for the public’s awareness to help with the ongoing investigation:
Damron is accused of contacting minors using social media apps and then paying them to provide sexually explicit images and luring them to his residence in Northeast Portland where he would take sexually explicit images of the victims and engage in sexual contact with them while knowing their ages. Damron is also accused of threatening the minors to post the sexually explicit images online.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call PPB Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or by e-mail at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.
Community members can also use the District Attorney’s Case Tip Line at 503-988-0340.
