Portland police K-9 team tracks down suspect who fled from officers in stolen car

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after police say he fled from officers while driving a stolen vehicle.
Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team saw a black Mazda 3 sedan speeding on Southeast Division Street near Southeast 139th Avenue.
After checking the license plate, officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
Police said because of foggy conditions, limiting visibility and the high volume of traffic, officers did not pursue the vehicle. They used the police radio to provide updates regarding the vehicle’s direction of travel to other officers in the area.
A patrol sergeant at Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street learned the vehicle was headed in his direction and deployed spike strips. The driver of the stolen vehicle went over the spike strips and continued to drive at a high rate of speed.
Later, officers found a black Mazda 3 driving with no rubber on its front wheels near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Tillamook Street.
They saw the driver stop the vehicle and run into the neighborhood. Officers then searched the area with help from a K-9 team.
During the search, the K-9 found the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Matthew W. Golding, hiding in a vehicle in the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street. He was taken into custody without incident.
Golding was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a motor vehicle, reckless driving (two counts), driving while revoked - misdemeanor level, escape in the third degree, interfere with a peace officer, attempt to elude by vehicle (two counts), and attempt to elude on foot.
