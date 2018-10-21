Portland police K-9 tracks down suspect who fled from officers in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A wanted man is in custody after trying to get away from police in a southeast Portland neighborhood.
Police say at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, officers attempted to stop the driver of a pickup truck for a traffic violation near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
The driver did not stop for police and sped out of the area.
A few minutes later, officers found the pickup near Southeast 84th Avenue and Bush Street and discovered the driver ran from the vehicle and into the neighborhood.
Police said the suspect jumped over a fence and then hid in a garage, but a K-9 officer tracked him down.
“Although motivated to get away, the police K9 was more motivated to catch him,” Portland police said on Twitter.
Thanks neighbors in the area of SE 82 to SE 84th Bush to Rhone for your patience while our K9 officers tracked down a subject who fled from officers in a car and on foot. K9 Chester and Ofcr Davidson located the suspect in a garage and he was taken into custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/XeAuiRmfy3— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 21, 2018
K-9 Chester and his handler located the suspect, 31-year-old Michael Wayne Welch, in the garage and he was taken into custody without incident.
Welch was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, interfering with a peace officer, burglary in the second degree, and multiple arrest warrants.
