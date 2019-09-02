Portland police: Latest street racing operation leads to towed vehicle, arrest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau’s latest street racing enforcement operation led to 68 traffic stops, one towed vehicle and one arrest over the weekend.
The bureau has focused on deterring street racing in the city over the last several months. The latest weekend mission focused on north and northeast Portland.
Nathan M. Hixson, 22, of Vancouver, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of reckless driving and reckless endangering.
In another stop related to this operation, police said a loaded handgun was seized. No further information was released about that case.
“The Portland Police Bureau will continue its efforts in educating community members about the dangers of speed racing. This education will be conducted on our social media platforms and through one-on-one conversations with participants. Enforcement action will also continue against individuals who are suspected of committing these types of crimes,” according to a bureau statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.