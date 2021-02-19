Portland Police launch Enhanced Community Safety Team to investigate shootings

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau announced the formation of the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST).
Deputy Chief Chris Davis says it's a team focused full-time on investigations involving gun violence.
Davis says this was at the direction of Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Wheeler released this statement Friday:
“I want to be clear. I see what others see; too many people being shot and killed in our community. I am deeply impacted by the loss of life and the trauma plaguing our community. Immediate action is needed. That’s why I asked Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell for proposals about how best to respond and why I authorized the creation of an on-call team of officers to help investigate shootings that result in injuries or deaths. This is one of several law enforcement actions my administration is working on. We’re also working on increased prevention, intervention, education and support for victims and their families. Gun violence is a public health crisis. We are taking a holistic, evidence-based approach with our local, regional, state and federal partners.”
This comes after community outcry for weeks asking city leaders to step up and provide concrete solutions to stop the surge in gun violence.
"We're implementing this plan right away to address gun violence in our city," Davis said.
Davis says it will fall under the bureau's investigations branch comprised of three police sergeants, 12 officers, and six detectives who will focus full-time on investigations involving gun violence.
"Many of these people are experienced investigators and they're people who've been doing this work for a long time, in some cases many years," Davis said. "We hope to in the work of this team to narrow our focus in these investigations to what we think is really a small group of repeat shooters who are responsible an oversized proportion of gun fire incidents."
Davis says an important component of this team will be its on-call capability, with a dedicated group of investigators who can respond 24-7 to shooting incidents citywide.
The ECST will be working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice, the Portland Office of Violence Prevention, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
When the Gun Violence Reduction Team was dissolved last year, FOX 12 asked Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell if the bureau could still do community outreach without that team.
Lovell said it was more difficult because the officers had relationships with the community.
FOX 12 asked Davis if this new team would have an outreach component.
"This effort that we're talking about today is really much more investigations focused," Davis said. "It's not the same thing as the old GVRT model where we had a group of officers in uniform out engaged in proactive patrol-type activity a big part of which was making those relationships with people involved in the problem."
Hazelwood neighbor Tina Semko who spoke with FOX 12 before on shooting concerns shared her thoughts on the new team.
"Honestly I think anything is better than nothing at this point," Semko said. "However I think if we wanted to be able to utilize the people that we already from the GVRT I think that using those particular officers might make a bigger impact."
Last Friday, FOX 12 spoke with Mayor Ted Wheeler about some of Semko's concerns as a mother.
Sarah Hurwitz: "What reassurance do you want to give neighbors we’ve talked to? I mean I’ve interviewed women who are like I have an 8-year-old who can recognize what a gunshot sounds like."
Mayor Ted Wheeler: "We’re asking people in particular if you see something, say something. If you hear gunshots please call 911. We want to know, the sooner we hear about it the sooner we can have people on scene."
"He might say call 911, but when will the police officers get here? When somebody's son dies again? Right? When you have kids that are out in the streets shooting each other," Semko said."
Semko feels this new team is reactive and there needs to be more work done on outreach.
