PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is seeking the public's help locating a missing endangered man.
Portland police said in a release Ivan F. Gofman, 60, was last seen leaving Emanuel Hospital in North Portland at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
“[Gofman] has mental health diagnoses and is not his own guardian,” the PPB said in the late Wednesday release. “Caretakers report he is not able to find food or shelter on his own.”
Gofman is white, 60 years old, 5 feet 10 inches and 140 pounds with long white hair. Although he is pictured with a beard, officers said he is currently shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans, carrying a duffel bag.
If you see Gofman, PPB asks you please call 911. If anyone has other information about this case, email the Missing Persons Unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov.