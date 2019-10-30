PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
Ricco Contreras, 18, was last seen on Monday at 5 p.m. around Portland Adventist Hospital.
Police said Contreras has been suffering from a mental health crisis, and that he does not have a cell phone or money.
Police also said he is not from the area and is believed to be lost.
Contreras is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a white jacket.
Anyone who has seen Contreras or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 and at missing@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
