PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are trying to find a missing woman who they say could be in danger.
Elizabeth Hallam has not been seen since Nov. 1.
She was visiting Portland from Arizona and was last seen leaving Hawthorne Hostel with two white men in a dark blue SUV.
Police say they consider her endangered because she has made some suicidal statements.
Hallam is about 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
She is described as having lots of tattoos and three dots on her forehead. Hallam also has two broken front teeth.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
