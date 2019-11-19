PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the downtown area.
At 2:28 a.m., officers heard a possible gunshot fired in downtown Portland. They investigated the sound and located a shooting scene at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Ash Street.
Shortly after they responded to the scene, police learned that a man with a gunshot wound had walked into OHSU. Officers believe the scene and the victim are connected.
Investigators are now looking for a rideshare driver who drove the victim to OHSU Saturday morning. Police said the victim was with another man who was not injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or at meghan.burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.
