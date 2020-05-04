PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police said Monday that an arrest has been made in a 1999 murder case.
Mark J. Dribin, 42, was reported missing on July 6, 1999.
Police said Dribin called his employer on July 2 and requested the night off because he had a "personal emergency." He has not been seen or heard from since.
During a search of Dribin's home, investigators found that numerous items were missing and his vehicle had been taken. Police said the vehicle was located about two weeks later in an area that Dribin did not usually frequent.
According to police, investigators found physical evidence at Dribin's home in the 3600 block of Northeast 137th Avenue that led them to believe that Dribin is dead.
Police said DNA evidence was found but it remained unidentified in the national DNA database (CODIS).
The investigation into Dribin's disappearance eventually went cold.
Then in March 2019, the case was reopened by the Cold Case Unit.
Police said the DNA evidence was submitted for Forensic Genetic Genealogy analysis. Further investigative leads were developed and the Oregon State Police Forensic Services Division continued DNA analysis, according to police.
On Monday, US Marshals arrested 52-year-old Christopher Charles Lovrien.
Police said Lovrien was charged with the murder of Dribin.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
Cold Case Detectives are asking anyone who might have information regarding the homicide of Mark Dribin to contact Detective Brendan McGuire at 503-823-0869 or email brendan.mcguire@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
usually all local networks take text and pictures off the PPB website and nothing else.
So when did the news media decide to become episodic serial entertainment? I mean, you splash a headline that a 20 year old murder is solved. You show the victim, you show the perp, and you imply that DNA led to the perp's capture, and you give us nothing else? Agatha Christie just called and said that's wack.
