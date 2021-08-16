PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say someone has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place early Monday morning.
At about 2:43 a.m., police responded to the report of shots in the area of Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the Eliot neighborhood. Information included that the suspect may be shooting at people.
Officers developed information that the person who fired shots had left to the south and found a person matching the suspect’s description about three blocks away, near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Fargo Street.
Officers placed the suspect in custody and recovered a handgun and ammunition from her. They found cartridge casings near the scene of the original call, but could not find any victims or damage.
The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Terry Y. Brister. She was transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center for unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct II, and discharging a firearm in the city.
(2) comments
Really? 50 years old? you would think that this person would be old enough to know better... guess not...
It's not the age but the gender that surprised me. That was an M. Night Shyamalan level twist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.