Portland police make multiple arrests, tow cars to fight against street racing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said they made multiple arrests, wrote citations, and towed cars over the weekend in an effort to stop street racing.
On Saturday night, there were 4 arrests and two cars towed. On Sunday night, participants gathered in multiple places including Southeast 48th Avenue and Southeast Division Street, the 1500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street, various areas around Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, and a parking garage of Lloyd Center (1600 block of Northeast Multnomah Street).
The group took over a two-block area around Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. A large police response prompted the group to leave after about 20 minutes. Smaller groups met at Northeast 122nd Avenue at Northeast Airport Way and the 6300 block of North Marine Drive.
On Sunday night, 29 traffic stops were made, there were four arrests including two for reckless driving/unlawful street takeover, one for DUII and one for driving while revoked-felony.
Five cars were towed and 19 citations were given out.