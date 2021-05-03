Portland police make two additional arrests in May Day riots

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) made two additional arrests on Monday related to riots held in the city on May Day.

PPB arrested 32-year-old Randy Graves for menacing and disorderly conduct.

Officers also arrested 42-year-old Charles Stubbs for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct.

PPB said it is not always able to make arrests immediately after a crime is committed. It will continue to follow up on information developed by tips or other evidence.

READ MORE: Three charged after May Day riots in Portland

Bebetter
Bebetter

What fine looking citizens we have there. When they say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover except it doesn't apply to portland

