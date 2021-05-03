Portland police make two additional arrests in May Day riots

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) made two additional arrests on Monday related to riots held in the city on May Day.
PPB arrested 32-year-old Randy Graves for menacing and disorderly conduct.
Officers also arrested 42-year-old Charles Stubbs for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct.
PPB said it is not always able to make arrests immediately after a crime is committed. It will continue to follow up on information developed by tips or other evidence.
(1) comment
What fine looking citizens we have there. When they say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover except it doesn't apply to portland
