PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police announced they were able to make two arrests during patrol of the North Park Blocks.
On November 16, officers partnered with the Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) and Central Bikes to address community and business complaints of increased criminal activity concentrated in the area.
While conducting the mission, officers observed a high volume of drug-related activity concentrated around a specific tent.
Based on observed drug use around, and originating from within the tent, officers established probable cause to believe the owner was engaging in distribution of a controlled substance. The officers conducted further investigations into the tent and its occupants, at the end of which they had seized three guns, 91.1 grams of fentanyl pills, 22 grams of crack cocaine with packaging, suspected stolen property, and $1,243.
Randy English, 34, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of a controlled substance, and felony level possession of a controlled substance.
Demetrius Bland, 32, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of a controlled substance, felony level possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drugs.