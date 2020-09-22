PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four people, including three juveniles, were detailed early Monday morning in connection with several burglaries at marijuana dispensaries in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to the first alarm call at 2:41 a.m. at a store in the 800 block of Northeast Broadway. The second call occurred six minutes later at store in the 2100 block of Northeast MLK Boulevard, according to police, and the third occurred at a store in the 5700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just before 3:10 a.m.
Officers were dispatched about 15 minutes later to a suspicious activity call at a marijuana dispensary near Northeast 67th Avenue and Glisan Street. The caller described to police a vehicle associated with the suspicious activity.
A K9 officer had shared information about on the radio about the burglaries in northeast Portland, and within minutes, law enforcement located a vehicle matching the caller's description near Southeast 92 Avenue and Powell Boulevard, according to investigators.
Four people inside the vehicle were detained for questioning, with officers discovering "a substantial amount" of evidence from the three burglaries during the traffic stop.
Three of the people inside the car—ages 14, 15, and 15—were detained and transported to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center for offenses including two counts of burglary in the second degree and attempted burglary in the second degree. The fourth person, Shawndell Deshazo, 27, was booked at the Multnomah County Jail and charged with two counts of attempted burglary in the second degree.
