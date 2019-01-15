PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after they say he falsely reported that his 10-month-old son was missing.
At around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to search the downtown area where a 911 caller reported he last saw his son.
Police said the caller, identified as 34-year-old Anthony D. Bibeau, was not helpful with the details and whereabouts of his son due to his intoxication level.
During the investigation, officers learned the child was home safe in Gresham with a proper guardian. The Gresham Police Department confirmed the child was safe.
Bibeau was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of initiating a false police report.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.