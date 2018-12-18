PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after pulling a replica gun during an argument on a MAX train near the Tilikum Crossing, according to police.
Officers responded to the South Waterfront Transit Station at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday on Southwest Porter Street on a report of a man brandishing a firearm on a MAX train.
Officers arrived and located a man matching the suspect’s description, 19-year-old Shawn S. Brunner.
Investigators said Brunner was carrying a replica gun designed to fire blanks. He was also carrying multiple blanks at the time of his arrest.
Investigators said the altercation on the MAX train occurred as it traveled east near the Tilikum Crossing. There were no reports of injuries during the incident.
Brunner was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.