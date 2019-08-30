PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance that occurred during demonstrations in downtown Portland earlier this month.
Police said Antonio S. Zamora was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Zamora was arrested following an investigation into a disturbance that occurred on Southwest Naito Parkway near the Morrison Bridge during the Aug. 17 demonstrations, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released.
Police said detectives continue to actively work several cases related to demonstrations that occurred on May 1, June 29, and Aug. 17.
Anyone with information related to crimes committed on those dates is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
People who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.