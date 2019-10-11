PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person in the chest during a fight in Portland's Old Town neighborhood.
Joshua M. Lund, 39, of Portland, was arrested Wednesday after the fight in early September near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Davis Street.
According to police, several people were involved in the fight Sept. 8 when officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to break it up.
One person suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest, according to law enforcement. The victim was treated at an area hospital and released.
Investigators seized a knife they believe was used in the stabbing and later served a search warrant at Lund’s home, where they seized additional evidence.
Lund when he was arrested in early September was charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree; he is now also facing charges of assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon related to the stabbing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.